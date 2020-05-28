Charles Wayne Curtis, Sr., 74, formerly of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 24, 1946, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Wayne Curtis and Vivian Howard Koontz. Charles was an honest, passionate, caring, and very loving man; he would give his shirt off his back for anyone.

Charles married the love of his life Sharon Perry, on May 9, 1981, in Chillicothe, Ohio. He then relocated to Texas where he worked as a truck driver. Charles was dedicated and a hard worker, who instilled the same ethics into his children and grandchildren. He and Sherri enjoyed their time together and would often travel throughout Texas and up to Ohio. Charles pursued many interests, some of which included doing yard work, watching Hot Rod shows, Storage Wars, and spending quality time with his family. He was dear and fond to so many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Rachel Curtis; and his brothers Steven Curtis and Ambers Curtis. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Sharon Curtis; his children Charles W. Curtis, Jr., Timothy Lee Curtis, Tami Diaz and husband Elias, Cindy Aguilera and husband Martin, Crystal Robbins and husband Rodney; his grandchildren Michael Curtis, Jessica, Joshua, Nicolus, Dustin, Brittany, Robert, Michael Aguilera, Ryan, Christian and Brady; and numerous great-grandchildren; his siblings Karen Mick, Robin Curtis, and Dana “Danny” Thorton; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, at the family’s request, the visitation and service will be private. For those wanting to send floral arrangements, please send to Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, TX 77535, by 1pm on Friday, May 29, 2020, to ensure they will be here for when the family arrives.

To send flowers to Charles’ family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

