Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 26, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 26, 2020:

  • Ball, Ariel Nicole – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Barnes, Kayla Ann – Bond Forfeiture-Theft, Hold for San Jacinto County-Bail Jumping and Hold for San Jacinto County-Harassment of a Public Servant
  • Boos, Christopher Dwayne – Parole Violation
  • Brooks, Robert Charles Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Burch, John Jr. – Failure to Appear, No Liability Insurance and Expired Registration
  • Davis, Jade Lynn – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Hudson, Justine Ann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Legg, Corey Dean – Criminal Trespass
  • Phillips, Joshua Matthew – Public Intoxication
  • Randall, Kimberly Dawn – Disorderly Conduct
  • Randall, Scott Joseph – Disorderly Conduct
  • Ball, Ariel Nicole
  • Barnes, Kayla Ann
  • Boos, Christopher Dwayne
  • Brooks, Robert Charles Jr.
  • Davis, Jade Lynn
  • Hudson, Justine Ann
  • Legg, Corey Dean
  • Phillips, Joshua Matthew
  • Randall, Kimberly Dawn
  • Randall, Scott Joseph

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.