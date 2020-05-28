Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 26, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 26, 2020:
- Ball, Ariel Nicole – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Barnes, Kayla Ann – Bond Forfeiture-Theft, Hold for San Jacinto County-Bail Jumping and Hold for San Jacinto County-Harassment of a Public Servant
- Boos, Christopher Dwayne – Parole Violation
- Brooks, Robert Charles Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Burch, John Jr. – Failure to Appear, No Liability Insurance and Expired Registration
- Davis, Jade Lynn – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Hudson, Justine Ann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Legg, Corey Dean – Criminal Trespass
- Phillips, Joshua Matthew – Public Intoxication
- Randall, Kimberly Dawn – Disorderly Conduct
- Randall, Scott Joseph – Disorderly Conduct