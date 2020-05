The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 27, 2020:

Graham, Quincy – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Jackson, Curtis Lee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Hold for Harris County-Robbery

Shippey, Clinton Dwayne – Public Intoxication

Simon, Lee Allen Jr. – Blue Warrant

Welch, Georgia Banning – Theft of Property

