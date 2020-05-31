Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 28, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 28, 2020:

  • Jackson, Casey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Theft of Firearm
  • Kelley, Bobby Joe – Burglary of a Habitation and Parole Violation
  • Kelley, David Joseph – Assault
  • Kinney, Andrew Thomas – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Martin, Sheena Gwyn – Assault
  • Miller, James Patrick – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Presnull, Terry Wayne – Driving While License Invalid
  • Thompson, Devarrius – Hold for the State of Illinois-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
