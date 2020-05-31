Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 28, 2020:
- Jackson, Casey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Theft of Firearm
- Kelley, Bobby Joe – Burglary of a Habitation and Parole Violation
- Kelley, David Joseph – Assault
- Kinney, Andrew Thomas – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Martin, Sheena Gwyn – Assault
- Miller, James Patrick – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Presnull, Terry Wayne – Driving While License Invalid
- Thompson, Devarrius – Hold for the State of Illinois-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance