Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 28, 2020:

Jackson, Casey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Theft of Firearm

Kelley, Bobby Joe – Burglary of a Habitation and Parole Violation

Kelley, David Joseph – Assault

Kinney, Andrew Thomas – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Martin, Sheena Gwyn – Assault

Miller, James Patrick – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Presnull, Terry Wayne – Driving While License Invalid

Thompson, Devarrius – Hold for the State of Illinois-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

