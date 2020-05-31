Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 29, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 29, 2020:

  • Chaparro, Ruben Gonzalez – Driving While Intoxicated, blood alcohol content >= 0.15
  • Deming, Kemra Kaye – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Domain, Joseph Raymond – Assault on Family Member
  • Fregia, Louis Blayne – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Hunting or Possession of Exotic Animals
  • Johnson, Jacolby Denzelle Ramon – Hinder a Secured Creditor
  • Rains, Buster Eugene – No Driver’s License
  • Smith, Cynthia Marie – Thwarting Compulsory Attendance
  • Spears, Troy Curtis – Possession of Marijuana
  • Stringer, Jerrica Leshay – Revocation of Community Supervision-Prohibited Substance or Items in a Correctional Facility
