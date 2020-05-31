Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 29, 2020:

Chaparro, Ruben Gonzalez – Driving While Intoxicated, blood alcohol content >= 0.15

Deming, Kemra Kaye – Revocation of Community Supervision

Domain, Joseph Raymond – Assault on Family Member

Fregia, Louis Blayne – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Hunting or Possession of Exotic Animals

Johnson, Jacolby Denzelle Ramon – Hinder a Secured Creditor

Rains, Buster Eugene – No Driver’s License

Smith, Cynthia Marie – Thwarting Compulsory Attendance

Spears, Troy Curtis – Possession of Marijuana

Stringer, Jerrica Leshay – Revocation of Community Supervision-Prohibited Substance or Items in a Correctional Facility

