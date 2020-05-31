Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 29, 2020:
- Chaparro, Ruben Gonzalez – Driving While Intoxicated, blood alcohol content >= 0.15
- Deming, Kemra Kaye – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Domain, Joseph Raymond – Assault on Family Member
- Fregia, Louis Blayne – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Hunting or Possession of Exotic Animals
- Johnson, Jacolby Denzelle Ramon – Hinder a Secured Creditor
- Rains, Buster Eugene – No Driver’s License
- Smith, Cynthia Marie – Thwarting Compulsory Attendance
- Spears, Troy Curtis – Possession of Marijuana
- Stringer, Jerrica Leshay – Revocation of Community Supervision-Prohibited Substance or Items in a Correctional Facility