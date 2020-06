In an effort to promote the health and welfare of the Cleveland community, the City of Cleveland is hosting a mask giveaway on Tuesday, June 2, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Anyone who is in need of a mask can line up in their cars for this drive-through mask handout, which is being held at the Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave.

Masks will be distributed while supplies last.

