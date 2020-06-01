Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 30, 2020:

Francis, James Edward III – Failure to Identify Fugitive, Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money or Security and Theft of a Firearm

James, Matthew Brendan – Disorderly Conduct

Lammering, Victoria Ann – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated

Murray, Mason Andrew – Aggravated Assault

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Terroristic Threat

Skufca, Charles Gregory – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Tucker, Jason Robert Jr. – Disorderly Conduct

Francis, James Edward III

James, Matthew Brendan

Lammering, Victoria Ann

Murray, Mason Andrew

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn

Skufca, Charles Gregory

Tucker, Jason Robert Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

