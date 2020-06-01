Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 30, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 30, 2020:

  • Francis, James Edward III – Failure to Identify Fugitive, Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money or Security and Theft of a Firearm
  • James, Matthew Brendan – Disorderly Conduct
  • Lammering, Victoria Ann – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated
  • Murray, Mason Andrew – Aggravated Assault
  • Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Terroristic Threat
  • Skufca, Charles Gregory – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Tucker, Jason Robert Jr. – Disorderly Conduct
