Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 30, 2020:
- Francis, James Edward III – Failure to Identify Fugitive, Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money or Security and Theft of a Firearm
- James, Matthew Brendan – Disorderly Conduct
- Lammering, Victoria Ann – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated
- Murray, Mason Andrew – Aggravated Assault
- Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Terroristic Threat
- Skufca, Charles Gregory – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Tucker, Jason Robert Jr. – Disorderly Conduct