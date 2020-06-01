Robert Douglas Rhodes was born August 18, 1967 in Opelousas, Louisiana and passed away May 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the age of 52. He graduated from Comeau High School and attended UTI for 2 years. Douglas loved working hard for his family and was employed with W.T. Byler Co. for 22 years, as a heavy equipment truck driver. Douglas was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Jean Lane Rhodes. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Rhodes of New Caney, Texas; children: Kristi Gil and husband Oscar of Conroe, Texas, Kyle Rhodes and Wendy Lovelace of Shepherd, Texas, Kaitlin Hall and husband Aaron of New Caney, Texas, and Kady Rhodes of New Caney, Texas; brother, Lloyd Leroy “Buddy” Rhodes and wife Tracy of Cankton, Louisiana; grandchildren: Madison Benitez, Abigail Gil, Gabriel George, and Kaelinn Hall. The Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2pm in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Hudson and Deacon Jimmy Ballinger officiating.

