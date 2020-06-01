Senator Nichols says he will oppose contact tracing efforts related to coronavirus

The State of Texas has recently entered into an agreement with a company to participate in contact tracing. This includes contacting an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, and documenting their location and who they have been in contact with to trace where the disease may have been spread.

While participation is 100 percent voluntary and no Texan will be required to participate in this process, Texas Senator Robert Nichols (Senate District 3) is reminding his constituents that if they receive a phone call from a contact tracer, that have every right to not engage or provide the information they request.

“I am concerned and have been against this contract since learning about its existence. It was entered into without the knowledge of the Legislature,” Nichols said. “While it has been made voluntary by Governor Abbott, there is always the chance it could be made mandatory as we are in a declared State of Disaster.

“I would oppose that wholeheartedly and will continue to monitor this process as it progresses over the coming months,” he added.

For more about contact tracing, visit the Department of State Health Services website at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/tracing.aspx

Texas Senate District 3 serves 19 Texas counties in East Texas, including Liberty County. Other counties include Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Hardin, Henderson, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler, and a portion of Montgomery County.

Elected in 2007, Nichols serves as chairman on the Senate Transportation Committee and on the Finance, Administration, and Business and Commerce committees.

