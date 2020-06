Travis Young, age 84 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born July 22, 1935 in Rusk, Texas to parents John Charles and Thelma Victoria Young who preceded him in death along with his wife, Joyce Young; brothers, Weldon Young and Elmer Young; and sisters, Geneva Beaty and Mary Ellen Nelson.

Survivors include his daughters, Connie Edwards and Sandy Terry; sons, Robert Martin and Howard Martin; sisters, Francis Ingle and Linda Harris; brother, Johnny Young; grandchildren, Chad Martin, Joshua King, Leslie Martin, Kelly Conques, Katey Hart, Emmeline Hendrick and Sarah Edwards; great grandchildren, Cameron Martin, Madison Martin, Megan Jones, Maci Jones, Chris Henry, Phoenix Martin, Perry Martin, Ava King, Nathaniel King, Makenna Conques, Trinity Duncombe, Drew Conques, Holden Hart and Henry Hart; great great grandson, Craig Martin.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Travis Young

