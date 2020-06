The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 31, 2020:

Lara-Vazquez, Jose Efrain – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the age of 15

Sollock, Dustin Alan – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed

Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr. – Theft of Property

Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication

