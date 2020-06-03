Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 1, 2020:
- Conger, Frank Dale – Assault
- Davis, Justin Gabriel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Fregia, Christopher Wayne – Burglary of a Vehicle
- Gamblin, Kenneth Wayne – Amended Order
- Garcia, Juan Francisco – Speeding and Failure to Appear
- Heinke, Paul James II – Aggravated Assault and Assault/Family Violence
- Kane, Michael Patrick – Public Intoxication
- Pagan, Jamie Renee – Revocation of Community Probation
- Serrano, Josue Samuel – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted limit
- Tillman, Dayshawn Jonell – Mail Theft
- Whitson, Jesse James – Reckless Driving