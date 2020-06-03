Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 1, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 1, 2020:

  • Conger, Frank Dale – Assault
  • Davis, Justin Gabriel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Fregia, Christopher Wayne – Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Gamblin, Kenneth Wayne – Amended Order
  • Garcia, Juan Francisco – Speeding and Failure to Appear
  • Heinke, Paul James II – Aggravated Assault and Assault/Family Violence
  • Kane, Michael Patrick – Public Intoxication
  • Pagan, Jamie Renee – Revocation of Community Probation
  • Serrano, Josue Samuel – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted limit
  • Tillman, Dayshawn Jonell – Mail Theft
  • Whitson, Jesse James – Reckless Driving
