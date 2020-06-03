Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 1, 2020:

Conger, Frank Dale – Assault

Davis, Justin Gabriel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Fregia, Christopher Wayne – Burglary of a Vehicle

Gamblin, Kenneth Wayne – Amended Order

Garcia, Juan Francisco – Speeding and Failure to Appear

Heinke, Paul James II – Aggravated Assault and Assault/Family Violence

Kane, Michael Patrick – Public Intoxication

Pagan, Jamie Renee – Revocation of Community Probation

Serrano, Josue Samuel – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted limit

Tillman, Dayshawn Jonell – Mail Theft

Whitson, Jesse James – Reckless Driving

