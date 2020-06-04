Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 2, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 2, 2020:

Baldridge, James Anthony – Burglary of a Building

Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct

Goodwin, Max Willard – Hold for San Jacinto County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for San Jacinto County-Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Lee, Jaylon Monte – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Matlock, James Benton V – Assault by Intimidation

Perrin, Stuart Allen – Violate Promise to Appear and Driving While License Invalid

Thornhill, Paul Andrew – Hold for San Jacinto County-Possession of Marijuana

