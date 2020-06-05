George Thomas Smith, 78, of Dayton passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born September 25, 1941 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to parents Edward Swan Smith and Ruby Ellen Clements Smith.

Mr. Smith has lived most of his life in the Dayton area and was a former resident of Corpus Christi. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners in Corpus Christi. He had worked as a consultant in the construction industry. George enjoyed the outdoors and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Wayne and Robert; one sister, Charlotte. George is survived by his wife of 30 years, Laura Smith; his children, Tommy “George”, Tracey, Terri, Timmy, Troy, J.T. and Mark; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; half-brother, James Smith and sister-in-law, Lois Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. Please leave you thoughts and memories for the family at http://www.pacestancil.com

