The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 3, 2020:

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication

McKay, Ryan Britton – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Weaver, Vickie Lee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Young, Dusty Wayne Allen – Displaying Expired License Plate, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy

McKay, Ryan Britton

Weaver, Vickie Lee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook