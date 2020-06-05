Perry Glen Green, age 57 of Katy, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born September 5, 1962 in Houston, Texas to parents James and Edith Green. He is preceded in death by his father, James Green.

Survivors include his wife, Sirley Green; mother, Edith N. Green; daughters, Sally Chang and Ellen Chang; sons, Troy Glen Green, Jonathan Simas and André Chang; sister, Judy Green; grandchildren, Frederick Chang, Violet Green, Rose Green, Cello Green, Maria Eduarda Simas, Agatha Simas and Clara Simas; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Perry Glen Green please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

