On June 3, 2020, Shirley Rae Jones passed away after several months of declining health. She was 84 years old. A Moss Hill resident since 1972, she loved the Lord, her family and her home. She will be best remembered for her unconditional kindness, sweet disposition, unwavering patience, and extraordinary good soul…Along with her trademark ponytail and killer lemon cake. She was most happy at home in her kitchen, surrounded by her family and critters.

Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Marilyn Jones Peter, parents Everett and Alaska Edwards, husband Bob Jones and sister Ann Plan. She is survived by her children Debra Jones Turner, Linda Jones Zbranek, Tim Jones, and Sam Jones; grandchildren Joshua Peter, Hayley Jones, Justin Zbranek, Rob Jones, Lacy Jones, and Abby Jones as well as six great grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be held at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty on June 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Viewing will take place on June 5 from 6pm – 8pm. Graveside service at Jonesville Cemetery in Huntington, Texas will follow the funeral service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Rae (Edwards) Jones, please visit our floral store.

