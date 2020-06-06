Crime Stoppers donates body armor to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

The Multi-County Crime Stopper Organization that includes Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties is not only known for getting felony offenders and illegal drugs off the streets through “tips” that are provided by citizen tipsters, but they also often come to the financial aid of law enforcement agencies when there is a need.

The agency particularly helps with Officer Safety Equipment when agency budgets cannot support the need. Recently, Captain Billy Knox, Division Commander of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division, made it known that there was a serious need of body armor of the type that can withstand the impact of a rifle bullet to the vest of an SRT deputy.

This badly needed high impact body armor request was brought before Crime Stoppers Chairman Charlie Costenbader and his Board Of Directors who overwhelmingly voted to approve $8,000 to purchase the stand-alone level 4A rifle plates to outfit the 12-deputy Special Response Team (SRT) Unit of the LCSO.

“This type of concern for Officer Safety is typical of this Board of Directors who have, on many occasions, stepped up to assist agencies who are members of this three county Crime Stopper program,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

According to DeFoor, the Multi-County Crime Stopper Board of Directors are always pleased to support first responders.

Both Sheriff Bobby Rader and Capt. Knox expressed how much they appreciate the Multi-County Crime Stopper organization for addressing this officer safety need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

