Daisetta woman accused of cutting fiber optic cable

A Daisetta woman – 30-year-old Jade Davis – is facing a felony charge of Criminal Mischief for allegedly cutting the fiber optic cable in her neighborhood. According to a statement from Daisetta Police Department, it appears that Davis may have intended to scrap the cable for copper.

Her arrest came after a neighbor reported to police that she had cut the cable in front of his house on Thursday. Initially the call to police was unclear, so when police arrived, they questioned Davis as she was walking along E. Oak Street with her dog.

“She was very agitated and tried walking away,” according to the statement. As she walked away, she reportedly threw her purse and a pair of PVC pipe cutters fell out.

The police officer did not immediately find that suspicious, so he turned around to talk to a neighbor down the street. The neighbor then told police that she had used the cutters to sever the fiber optic cable in front of his house.

The officer said he went back to find Davis but she had already gone inside her home.

On Friday, after consulting the Liberty County District Attorney’s office, the officer returned to Davis’ home with an arrest warrant. She was taken into custody and booked into the Liberty County Jail.

According to Daisetta Police Department, Davis is already on probation for other crimes. In February 2020, she was arrested for Theft of Property and on May 26, 2020, she was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

If found guilty of the new charge for Felony Criminal Mischief, she faces punishment of 180 days to two years in a state jail and a fine up to $10,000. Her bond for the new charge is set at $8,000.

