Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 4, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 4, 2020:

  • Cook, Courtney Dawn – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Domain, Levar Tremaine – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Gifford, Jackie Neale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Groce, Trayton – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Holcomb, Anna Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Meadors, Billie – Harassment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Romero, Navarr Lino – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed, No Driver’s License
  • Williams, Joclyn Achterberg – Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
