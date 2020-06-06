Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 4, 2020:

Cook, Courtney Dawn – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Domain, Levar Tremaine – Evading Arrest or Detention

Gifford, Jackie Neale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Groce, Trayton – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Holcomb, Anna Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Meadors, Billie – Harassment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Romero, Navarr Lino – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed, No Driver’s License

Williams, Joclyn Achterberg – Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

