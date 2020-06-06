Patrick Stephen Bearb, 66, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home, with family by his side. He was born on February 13, 1954, in Fort Benning, Georgia to Mary Fehring Bearb and the late Horace Bearb. Patrick graduated from Sam Houston High School in Houston, class of 1972. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country as a sergeant and worked on missile sites primarily in South Dakota.

Patrick worked as a process supervisor for more than 30 years, with Occidental Petroleum in La Porte, Texas, before retiring. He and his wife Diane were members of Church of the Resurrection in Crosby and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty. Patrick was instrumental in volunteering much of his time to both churches after his retirement.

Patrick was a master woodworker, who enjoyed building furniture, his own family’s home from the ground up, and wheelchair ramps. He could build just about anything and he could do it very quickly. Patrick made the biggest messes and never wanted to clean them up. He also volunteered for many projects through Habitat for Humanity and the United Way. Patrick was always taking care of other’s needs whenever he could and proud to do so. He never expected or wanted recognition for the things he did or built, it is just what made him happiest.

Patrick was a quiet, wise, and loving man, but when he spoke, others could do nothing more than to listen. He pursued many interests, some of which included model railroading, kayaking, and shooting his grandchildren with water guns. Patrick also loved antique books and reading books and westerns written by his favorite American novelist, Louis L’Amour. But his greatest hobby of all was his family. He will be deeply and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Patrick was preceded in death by his father. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his mother, Mary; his beloved wife of 44 years, that he affectionately called “Lady”, Diane; his daughters, who he called “the girls”, Brandi Vela and husband David of Dayton and Holly Gutierrez and husband Jason of Michigan; his grandchildren whom he loved so dearly, Lexi Vela and Gabriel Garcia, Kassidy Vela and Wyatt DeRiso, Quinten Vela, Eastin Vela, Justin Gutierrez, Mia Gutierrez, and Kendall Gutierrez; his siblings Jeanie Dugas, Ricky Bearb and wife Mary Ann, Linda Rollo, Raye Bearb, James Bearb and wife Michelle, Tessie Collins and husband Cliff, numerous nieces and nephews; and his Church of the Resurrection and St. Stephen’s family; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held for immediate family at 1pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020,, at Church of the Resurrection, 5202 1st Street in Crosby, with Fr. Rusty Ellisor officiating. Friends are invited to a reception and to visit with the family starting at 2:15pm in the church hall at Church of the Resurrection.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patrick’s honor to Church of the Resurrection, 5202 1st Street, Crosby, Texas 77532.

