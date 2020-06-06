Ralph Louis Schubert, 80, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont. Mr. Schubert was born on November 29, 1939, in Houston, TX. to the late Gustovis C. Schubert and Hazel Kathleen Schubert. He was a retired skilled carpenter for Brown and Root Construction. He was great in his wood workmanship. Mr. Schubert was an all around good man with the biggest heart. He never met a stranger, always seeing the good in people. He loved animals, especially dogs and birds. Papa loved his family, but was most proud of his grand children. They meant the world to him. He made sure to be supportive in their activities. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Schubert is preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy Charles Schubert; brother, Paul Schubert and sister, Doris Cude.

Those left to cherish Mr Schubert memory are his sons, Tommy Schubert and wife Diane of Timbson, TX, Terry Schubert and wife Regina of Tarkington, Tx; daughter, Tracy Schubert of Spring, Tx; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Brad Dancer officiating. Interment Guedry cemetery in Batson, TX.

Honoring Mr. Schubert as pallbearers are Truitt Schubert, Tyler Schubert, Bradley Post, Trevor Schubert, Chance Hickman, Bailey Welcome and Travis Schubert. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph L Schubert please visit our Tribute Store.

