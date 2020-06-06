Thomas Dixon Davis, 63, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, March 6, 1957 in, Pasadena, Texas to Waynon Alfred Davis and Dorothea (Sargent) Davis. He is preceded in death by his father Waynon Davis. Thomas was also preceded in death by his wife, Kindra Lynn Davis, and sister, Donna Lee Scheu. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughters, Brandy Brawner and husband Archie, Rachell Yarbrough and husband Roy; mother, Dorothea Davis; sister, Shirley Smith; grandchildren, Victoria Jones and husband David, Emily and Shelby Brawner, Trace, Makayla, Hunter and Tyler Yarbrough; great-grandchildren, Eli and Thomas Jones, Aubrie Yarbrough; companion, Delia Chance; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Thomas will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Thomas will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment for Thomas will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Brother Michael Nix officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas Dixon Davis, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

