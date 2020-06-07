Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2020:

Aguirre, Raymond David III – Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Badall, Joseph Dominic – Possession of Marijuana

Bell, Chase Monroe – Evading Arrest or Detention

Blevins, Calbert Arthur – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Campos, Julio Reyes Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Casey, Austin Jacob – Sexual Assault

Crenshaw, Gina Denise – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Currier-Covington, Elissa – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Davis, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief

Hearne, Charles Allen – Prohibited Sexual Conduct With Ancestor

Howard, Stephanie Colleen – Hold for Guadalupe County-Assault/Family Violence

King, Crystal Nicole – Public Intoxication

Morse, Michael Charlea – Public Intoxication

Oneal, Berry Gordon – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Probation Violation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

West, Blake Alton – Possession of Marijuana

Note: A mug shot for Charles Allen Hearne is not available through the Liberty County Jail at this time. The charge against Hearne, “Prohibited Sexual Conduct With Ancestor,” is not fully explained in the jail records.

