Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2020:
- Aguirre, Raymond David III – Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Badall, Joseph Dominic – Possession of Marijuana
- Bell, Chase Monroe – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Blevins, Calbert Arthur – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Campos, Julio Reyes Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Casey, Austin Jacob – Sexual Assault
- Crenshaw, Gina Denise – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Currier-Covington, Elissa – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Davis, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief
- Hearne, Charles Allen – Prohibited Sexual Conduct With Ancestor
- Howard, Stephanie Colleen – Hold for Guadalupe County-Assault/Family Violence
- King, Crystal Nicole – Public Intoxication
- Morse, Michael Charlea – Public Intoxication
- Oneal, Berry Gordon – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Probation Violation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- West, Blake Alton – Possession of Marijuana
Note: A mug shot for Charles Allen Hearne is not available through the Liberty County Jail at this time. The charge against Hearne, “Prohibited Sexual Conduct With Ancestor,” is not fully explained in the jail records.