Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2020:
- Diaz, Ben Travis Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Hartley, James David – Assault/Family Violence and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
- Hicks, Heather Anne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Meeks, Charlie Taylor – Disorderly Conduct
- Pyatt, Christopher Michael – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon
- Wagers, Christopher Marion – Public Intoxication
- Zuniga, Joel Campozano – Possession of a Controlled Substance