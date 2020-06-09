Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2020:

Diaz, Ben Travis Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hartley, James David – Assault/Family Violence and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance

Hicks, Heather Anne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Meeks, Charlie Taylor – Disorderly Conduct

Pyatt, Christopher Michael – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon

Wagers, Christopher Marion – Public Intoxication

Zuniga, Joel Campozano – Possession of a Controlled Substance

