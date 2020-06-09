Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 6, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2020:

  • Diaz, Ben Travis Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Hartley, James David – Assault/Family Violence and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
  • Hicks, Heather Anne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Meeks, Charlie Taylor – Disorderly Conduct
  • Pyatt, Christopher Michael – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon
  • Wagers, Christopher Marion – Public Intoxication
  • Zuniga, Joel Campozano – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Diaz, Ben Travis Jr.
  • Hartley, James David
  • Hicks, Heather Anne
  • Meeks, Charlie Taylor
  • Pyatt, Christopher Michael
  • Wagers, Christopher Marion
  • Zuniga, Joel Campozano

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.