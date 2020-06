The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 7, 2020:

Frazier, Zackary Lewis – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Moles, Londin Marie – Hold for Jefferson County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Jefferson County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Theft of Property and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Smith, Paul Darron – Parole Violation

