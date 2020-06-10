Dayton ISD congratulates retiring employees

Dayton ISD would like to say congratulations to its 12 2019-2020 DISD retirees. The District plans to highlight four of the retirees each week beginning with four employees from the Dayton ISD Child Nutrition Department.

Gail Fisher has worked for Dayton ISD for 14 years and has been assigned to all four elementary campuses (Annie Colbert Elementary, Dr. E.R. Richter Elementary, Kimmie Brown Elementary and Stephen F. Austin Elementary). She stated that her first year was a very exciting, learning experience.

She felt that she has made a difference in student’s lives by talking and interacting with them on a daily basis. Fisher’s plan after retirement is to focus on her health and her family.

Linda Brooks

Gail Fisher

Carlette Jones

Susan Robinson

Linda Brooks has been employed with Dayton ISD for 20 years at Dayton High School. She really enjoyed her first year and has always loved cooking for our kids.

Brooks believes that she has made a difference by taking the time to talk to each student individually and building relationships with them. She has 25 grandchildren of her own and felt like she could help students by simply listening to them. Her plans after retirement are to stay home with her recently retired husband. She stated that she is going to enjoy rocking her grandchild in her new rocking chair gifted by the school district. After some time off, she may start her own cooking business because she loves to cook.

Carlette Jones has worked for the District for 30 years at Dr. E.R. Richter Elementary. Her first year in the district she worked as a substitute and then was hired as a full-time employee. Her best memory of employment with the District is just enjoying joking around with her co-workers and loving the students. She believes that she has made a difference in students’ lives by keeping them fed so that they can learn. Jones plans are to simply enjoy life after she retires.

Susan Robinson has been employed with the District for 30 years and has worked at Woodrow Wilson Junior High (27 years), Stephen F. Austin Elementary, and Kimmie Brown Elementary.

In her first year working with the District, she learned about teamwork and unity from her coworkers and she also mentioned that Ms. Albina Ubnosky guided her and served as her mentor. She believes that she has made a difference in the students’ lives by adding one tablespoon of compassion and two teaspoons of kindness every day when they walked through the lunch line. Robinson plans on spending time enjoying her family and friends now that she has retired.

“Thank you all for your commitment to our students and staff, we are grateful for the many years of hard work that you invested in our district. Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement,” District officials said in a statement to the press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

