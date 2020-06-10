Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 8, 2020:
- Cruscuoli, Eleigh Corey – Assault/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Griffin, Paul Wilburn – Assault by Intimidation
- Johnson, Anthony Dale – Amended Order
- Manuel, Marsha Elisabeth – Burglary
- Rodriguez, Moises Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated
- Simmons, Wayland Wayne – Tampering or Fabricating Evidence or Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Smith, Jessica Elaine – Assault By Intimidation
- Woods, Darrell Wayne Jr. – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions