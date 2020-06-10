Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 8, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 8, 2020:

  • Cruscuoli, Eleigh Corey – Assault/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Griffin, Paul Wilburn – Assault by Intimidation
  • Johnson, Anthony Dale – Amended Order
  • Manuel, Marsha Elisabeth – Burglary
  • Rodriguez, Moises Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Simmons, Wayland Wayne – Tampering or Fabricating Evidence or Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Smith, Jessica Elaine – Assault By Intimidation
  • Woods, Darrell Wayne Jr. – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
