Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 8, 2020:

Cruscuoli, Eleigh Corey – Assault/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Griffin, Paul Wilburn – Assault by Intimidation

Johnson, Anthony Dale – Amended Order

Manuel, Marsha Elisabeth – Burglary

Rodriguez, Moises Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated

Simmons, Wayland Wayne – Tampering or Fabricating Evidence or Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith, Jessica Elaine – Assault By Intimidation

Woods, Darrell Wayne Jr. – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

