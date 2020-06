Dayton ISD would like to congratulate Dayton High School’s Bryan Rodriguez, who has been named the winner of the “Spirit of Purple Award.”

This award is issued by the Herren Project that also includes a $500 scholarship. The National Honor Society partners with this organization to sponsor the “Purple Wellness Week,” which is a week of activities held at the high school with an anti-substance abuse theme.

This year the event was the week of March 2-6, 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook