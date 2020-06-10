Troy Ellis Hall, 69, of Conroe, Texas, returned to his Heavenly home on Friday, June 5, 2020, after a six-year battle with cancer. He was born in Houston, Texas, on December 15, 1950, to Troy Wendel Hall and Linda Renee Overlade Hall.

Troy married his sweetheart, Tracy Conlin Hall, on September 1, 2006, and together they enjoyed many motorcycle rides, professional dog-sitting, spending time with family and friends, and being active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Troy cherished the gospel of Jesus Christ and the opportunity to serve, which included a two-year mission to South America, youth leader, Sunday School teacher, member of the bishopric, and volunteering at the Houston LDS Temple.

Troy is survived by his loving wife, Tracy; his children, Troy Eldon Hall, Jean Tejada and husband Jose, Ruth Fidler and husband Matthew, Lisa Hall, Stacy Hall, and Rachel Hall; his stepsons, Nate and Caleb Ackerman; his grandchildren, Justin, Chase, Clarissa, J.C., Myra, Alayna, Tyler, Kyle, Jonathan, Benjamin, Spencer, James, John, Ethan, Haley, Heather, and Kimberly; his brother, Jonathan Hall and wife Janice, and numerous other relatives and friends. Troy is preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Elizabeth Hall Jacobs, and son Mark Owen Hall.

A memorial service was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1516 Wilson Road, Conroe, on Wednesday, June 10. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

