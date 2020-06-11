Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 9, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 9, 2020:

  • Aleman, Estrella Cristal – Driving While License Invalid
  • Arledge, Laura Rachelle – Amended Order
  • Cruz, John Trinidad – Failure to Identify Fugitive
  • Downs, Katie Anne – Theft of Property
  • Ferguson, Shane Thomas – Hold for Pearland Police-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Holland, Billy Joe – Revocation of Probation
  • Irby, James Wayne – Criminal Trespass
  • James, Michael Andrew – Criminal Trespass
  • Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Theft of Property
  • Pratt, Melissa Diane – Revocation of Probation
  • Ramirez, Jose Amir – No Driver’s License
  • Arledge, Laura Rachelle
  • Cruz, John Trinidad
  • Downs, Katie Anne
  • Ferguson, Shane Thomas
  • Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas
  • Holland, Billy Joe
  • Irby, James Wayne
  • James, Michael Andrew
  • Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr.
  • Pratt, Melissa Diane

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.