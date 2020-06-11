Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 9, 2020:

Aleman, Estrella Cristal – Driving While License Invalid

Arledge, Laura Rachelle – Amended Order

Cruz, John Trinidad – Failure to Identify Fugitive

Downs, Katie Anne – Theft of Property

Ferguson, Shane Thomas – Hold for Pearland Police-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Evading Arrest or Detention

Holland, Billy Joe – Revocation of Probation

Irby, James Wayne – Criminal Trespass

James, Michael Andrew – Criminal Trespass

Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Theft of Property

Pratt, Melissa Diane – Revocation of Probation

Ramirez, Jose Amir – No Driver’s License

