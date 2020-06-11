Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 9, 2020:
- Aleman, Estrella Cristal – Driving While License Invalid
- Arledge, Laura Rachelle – Amended Order
- Cruz, John Trinidad – Failure to Identify Fugitive
- Downs, Katie Anne – Theft of Property
- Ferguson, Shane Thomas – Hold for Pearland Police-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Holland, Billy Joe – Revocation of Probation
- Irby, James Wayne – Criminal Trespass
- James, Michael Andrew – Criminal Trespass
- Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Theft of Property
- Pratt, Melissa Diane – Revocation of Probation
- Ramirez, Jose Amir – No Driver’s License