Ronald Dale Edwards, 46, of Sour Lake, TX, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas Hospital in Beaumont, TX, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Edwards was born on February 24, 1974, in Modesto, Ca. to Sheryl Ann Henson and the late Robert Carlton Edwards.

Mr. Edwards was an all around good guy. His life was devoted to his wife and children and spending time with them.. He was proud of his marriage and honored his wife by giving her all the credit. Ronnie enjoyed watching football and was a true Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved camping, hunting and although no one can recall him catching any, fishing. Ronnie looked forward to being out outdoors. Bigfoot sightings were a normal part of family outings. The world will be a little less safe with his passing. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Edwards is preceded in death by his father, Robert Carlton Edwards.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 28 years, Jeri Ruth Edwards of Sour Lake; daughter, Samantha Deeann Edwards of Sour Lake; son, Justin Dale Edwards of Sour Lake; brothers, Robert Carlton Edwards of Sour Lake, Timothy Joseph Edwards of Sour Lake; sisters, Angela Lynn Moore and husband Charlie of Humble, TX, Laura Mae Edwards and fiancé Gary Johnson of Highlands, Tx; grandmother, Charlotte Henson of Stockton Ca. also survived by uncles, aunts, niece, nephews and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 12 :00 p.m. at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 13430 TX 421 Kountze, TX. 77625 with Pastor Sandra Dee Bolton officiating. Cremation to follow under the direction of Faith & Family. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m at the church.

Honoring Mr Edwards as pallbearers are Leonard Bolton, Tim Edwards, Justin Edwards, Gary Robinson, Dennis Edwards and Daniel Edwards To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Dale Edwards please visit our Tribute Store.

