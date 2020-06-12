Frances Joan Beard, age 82 of Moscow, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born April 30, 1938 in Houston, Texas to parents Sammy Elmo and Doris Faye Faulkner who preceded her in death along with her brother, Jesse Lynn (Buddy) Faulkner.

Survivors include her husband, James Hollis Beard; son, Jay Michael Beard and wife Debra; daughters, Diana Lynn Richardson and husband Tim and Cindy Lea Johnson and husband Kris; sister, Margaret Carol Hight; grandchildren, Jason Beard and wife Mendy, Parker Richardson and wife Evelyn, Adam Beard and wife Amanda, Katy Kovar and husband Andrew, Kyle Johnson, and Austin Johnson; great-grandchildren, Rylee Beard, Caleb Richardson, Jake Beard, Audrey Beard, Abby Richardson, Ajay Beard, Kase Kovar, and Avery Kovar; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 12:00 noon, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

