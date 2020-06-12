Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 10, 2020:
- Arceneaux, Jacob Harrison – Possession of Marijuana
- Brady, Robert Joseph III – Hold for San Jacinto County-Driving While License Invalid
- Jeane, Ronnie Darrell – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
- Kraus, Krystal Lynn – Public Intoxication
- McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Riggs, Christopher Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Shifflet, Jessica Noel – Driving While Intoxicated, first
Note: Some mugshots were not available.