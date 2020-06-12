Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 10, 2020:

Arceneaux, Jacob Harrison – Possession of Marijuana

Brady, Robert Joseph III – Hold for San Jacinto County-Driving While License Invalid

Jeane, Ronnie Darrell – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Kraus, Krystal Lynn – Public Intoxication

McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Riggs, Christopher Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Shifflet, Jessica Noel – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Note: Some mugshots were not available.

Arceneaux, Jacob Harrison

McDaniel, Kassie Lauren

Riggs, Christopher Wayne

Shifflet, Jessica Noel

