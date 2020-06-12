Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 10, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 10, 2020:

  • Arceneaux, Jacob Harrison – Possession of Marijuana
  • Brady, Robert Joseph III – Hold for San Jacinto County-Driving While License Invalid
  • Jeane, Ronnie Darrell – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Kraus, Krystal Lynn – Public Intoxication
  • McDaniel, Kassie Lauren – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Riggs, Christopher Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Shifflet, Jessica Noel – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Note: Some mugshots were not available.

  • Arceneaux, Jacob Harrison
  • McDaniel, Kassie Lauren
  • Riggs, Christopher Wayne
  • Shifflet, Jessica Noel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.