Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 11, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 11, 2020:

  • Carter, Bryan Devon – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Chapman, Isaac Layton – Hold for Hays County-Stalking
  • Durfee, Nicole Ann – Resisting Arrest
  • Frazier, Priscilla Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth – Criminal Trespass
  • King, Quenton Deandre – Revocation of Community Supervision-Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility, Violate Promise to Appear, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Searles, Anderson Carlton III – Criminal Trespass
