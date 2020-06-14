Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 11, 2020:

Carter, Bryan Devon – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Chapman, Isaac Layton – Hold for Hays County-Stalking

Durfee, Nicole Ann – Resisting Arrest

Frazier, Priscilla Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth – Criminal Trespass

King, Quenton Deandre – Revocation of Community Supervision-Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility, Violate Promise to Appear, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Searles, Anderson Carlton III – Criminal Trespass

