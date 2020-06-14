Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 12, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 12, 2020:

Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest

Johnson, April Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated

Lloyd, James Bradley – Theft of Service, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

McClinton, Brian Keith – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Milam, Tonya Marie – Criminal Trespass

Nelms, James Kyle – Violation of Bond or Protective Order

Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Hold for San Jacinto County-Robbery

Stribling, Charles Mark – Theft of Materials

Citizen, Christopher Paul

Johnson, April Lynn

Lloyd, James Bradley

McClinton, Brian Keith

Milam, Tonya Marie

Nelms, James Kyle

Squier, Kimberly Michelle

Stribling, Charles Mark

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

