Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 12, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 12, 2020:
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest
- Johnson, April Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated
- Lloyd, James Bradley – Theft of Service, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- McClinton, Brian Keith – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Milam, Tonya Marie – Criminal Trespass
- Nelms, James Kyle – Violation of Bond or Protective Order
- Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Hold for San Jacinto County-Robbery
- Stribling, Charles Mark – Theft of Materials