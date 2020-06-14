Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 12, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 12, 2020:

  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest
  • Johnson, April Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Lloyd, James Bradley – Theft of Service, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • McClinton, Brian Keith – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Milam, Tonya Marie – Criminal Trespass
  • Nelms, James Kyle – Violation of Bond or Protective Order
  • Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Hold for San Jacinto County-Robbery
  • Stribling, Charles Mark – Theft of Materials
