Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2020:

Fuentes-Aguilar, Jose – Public Intoxication

Hairston, Dalton Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana

Lloyd, Jessica Lasha – Theft, Animal at Large, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Mata, Jose Eberardo – Driving While Intoxicated

Stoker, George Edward – Public Intoxication

Note: The Liberty County Jail has not posted most of the mugshots for the persons arrested on June 13, 2020.

