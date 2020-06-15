Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2020:
- Fuentes-Aguilar, Jose – Public Intoxication
- Hairston, Dalton Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana
- Lloyd, Jessica Lasha – Theft, Animal at Large, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
- Mata, Jose Eberardo – Driving While Intoxicated
- Stoker, George Edward – Public Intoxication
Note: The Liberty County Jail has not posted most of the mugshots for the persons arrested on June 13, 2020.