The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 14, 2020:

Espino, Abraham Delarosa – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Jones, Amanda Lynn – Public Intoxication

Ugarte, Ismel Abad – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Note: The Liberty County Jail is not updating mugshots at this time. Bluebonnet News will post these mugshots as soon as they become available.

