The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 15, 2020:

McMichael, Trisdon Jake – Driving While Intoxicated, third

Medina-Perez, Jimmy Brayan – Public Intoxication

Zomant, Joshua Dalton – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

