The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 16, 2020:

Atchison, Thomas Laurin II – Continual Sexual Abuse of a Child: Victim Under 14

Campbell, Jason Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Collier, Billy Joseph – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Rider Not Secured By Safety Belt

