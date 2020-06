The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 17, 2020:

Beitz, Ronald James – Failure to Comply-Sex Offender

Buxton, Samantha Rene – Assault on a Public Servant and Attempt to Take Weapon From an Officer

Hargrove, Javion Tyriek – Motion to Revoke Bond

Johnson, Mark Anthony – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Miller, Justin Drake – Evading With a Motor Vehicle

