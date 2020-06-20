Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 18, 2020:

Bumgardner, Michael Warren – Criminal Mischief

Compean, Gerardo – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed

Diaz, Mia – Driving While License Invalid

Guillot, Donald Raymond – Public Intoxication

Harvey, Alex Brian – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Molliere, Paul Bryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sallie-Hines, N L II – Public Intoxication

Note: Some mugshots have not been posted in the Liberty County Jail system.

Bumgardner, Michael Warren

Guillot, Donald Raymond

Harvey, Alex Bryan

Sallie-Hines, NL II

