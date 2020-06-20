Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 18, 2020:
- Bumgardner, Michael Warren – Criminal Mischief
- Compean, Gerardo – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed
- Diaz, Mia – Driving While License Invalid
- Guillot, Donald Raymond – Public Intoxication
- Harvey, Alex Brian – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Molliere, Paul Bryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sallie-Hines, N L II – Public Intoxication
Note: Some mugshots have not been posted in the Liberty County Jail system.