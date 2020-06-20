Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 18, 2020:

  • Bumgardner, Michael Warren – Criminal Mischief
  • Compean, Gerardo – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed
  • Diaz, Mia – Driving While License Invalid
  • Guillot, Donald Raymond – Public Intoxication
  • Harvey, Alex Brian – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Molliere, Paul Bryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sallie-Hines, N L II – Public Intoxication

Note: Some mugshots have not been posted in the Liberty County Jail system.

