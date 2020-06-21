Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 19, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 19, 2020:

  • Amaya, Jonathon – Illegal Dumping
  • Brooks, Anthony Tawaune – Parole Violation
  • Findley, Amanda Kay – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Maricle, Bobby L – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Mitchell, Tori Tajuan – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Silba, Juan Diego – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Deliver and Possession of Marijuana
