The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 20, 2020:

Cerda, Eric Rene Y – Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Herrera-Leiva, Maritza – Criminal Trespass

Romero-Leiva, Mirna – Criminal Trespass

Waller, Harold Dwight – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

