Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 21, 2020:

Cabello, Juan Manuel Jr. – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Campbell, Lori Nicole – Assault/Family Violence

Everett, Triniti Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Ezell, Bobby Roy Jr. – Blue Warrant

George, Typrese Dumond – Five counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Kamden-Tegue, Noel Donald – Five counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lee, Toranto – Five counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nunley, Sharon Lynn – Disorderly Conduct

