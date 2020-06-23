Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 21, 2020:
- Cabello, Juan Manuel Jr. – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Campbell, Lori Nicole – Assault/Family Violence
- Everett, Triniti Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
- Ezell, Bobby Roy Jr. – Blue Warrant
- George, Typrese Dumond – Five counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
- Kamden-Tegue, Noel Donald – Five counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lee, Toranto – Five counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Nunley, Sharon Lynn – Disorderly Conduct