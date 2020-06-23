Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 21, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 21, 2020:

  • Cabello, Juan Manuel Jr. – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Campbell, Lori Nicole – Assault/Family Violence
  • Everett, Triniti Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Ezell, Bobby Roy Jr. – Blue Warrant
  • George, Typrese Dumond – Five counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Kamden-Tegue, Noel Donald – Five counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lee, Toranto – Five counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Nunley, Sharon Lynn – Disorderly Conduct
  • Cabello, Juan Manuel Jr.
  • Campbell, Lori Nicole
  • Everett, Triniti Lynn
  • Ezell, Bobby Ray Jr.
  • George, Typrese Dumond
  • Kamden-Tegue, Noel Donald
  • Lee, Toranto
  • Nunley, Sharon Lynn

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.