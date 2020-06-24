Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 22, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2020:

  • Delgado, Estevan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Fuller, Travis Aubrey – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Lawson, Molly Helen – Assault/Family Violence
  • Overstreet, Samuel Jerome – Assault
  • Thornton, Matthew Allen – Sexual Assault of a Child

Note: The Liberty County Jail, under the operation of GEO Group, is not updating mugshots in a timely manner. Some of the mugshots for today’s reports are not available on the jail website.

  • Delgado, Estevan
  • Fuller, Travis Aubrey
  • Overstreet, Samuel Jerome

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.