Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2020:
- Delgado, Estevan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Fuller, Travis Aubrey – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Lawson, Molly Helen – Assault/Family Violence
- Overstreet, Samuel Jerome – Assault
- Thornton, Matthew Allen – Sexual Assault of a Child
Note: The Liberty County Jail, under the operation of GEO Group, is not updating mugshots in a timely manner. Some of the mugshots for today’s reports are not available on the jail website.