Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2020:

Delgado, Estevan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fuller, Travis Aubrey – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Lawson, Molly Helen – Assault/Family Violence

Overstreet, Samuel Jerome – Assault

Thornton, Matthew Allen – Sexual Assault of a Child

Note: The Liberty County Jail, under the operation of GEO Group, is not updating mugshots in a timely manner. Some of the mugshots for today’s reports are not available on the jail website.

Delgado, Estevan

Fuller, Travis Aubrey

Overstreet, Samuel Jerome

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

