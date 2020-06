The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 23, 2020:

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

McBee, Bryan Chance – Public Intoxication

McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Item or Substance in a Correction Facility

Phares, Chelsey Lynn – Public Intoxication

Sutch, Jason Dalton – Parole Violation

Tarrant, Rebecca Lynn – Revocation of Community Supervision

