Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 25, 2020

The following people were booked in the Liberty County Jail on June 25, 2020:

Barden, Latresa Lynn – Hold for Georgetown Police Department

Citizen, Christopher Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention, Resisting Arrest and Public Intoxication

Jones, Billy Earl – Public Intoxication

Luthi, Kaitlyn Renne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Parker, Joe Charles – Assault/Family Violence

Smith, James Rhea – Revocation of Probation-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Driving While License Invalid

Spears, Dana Andra – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated, second

Tanton, William Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention

