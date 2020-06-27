Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 25, 2020

The following people were booked in the Liberty County Jail on June 25, 2020:
- Barden, Latresa Lynn – Hold for Georgetown Police Department
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention, Resisting Arrest and Public Intoxication
- Jones, Billy Earl – Public Intoxication
- Luthi, Kaitlyn Renne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Parker, Joe Charles – Assault/Family Violence
- Smith, James Rhea – Revocation of Probation-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Driving While License Invalid
- Spears, Dana Andra – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Tanton, William Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention