Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 25, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in the Liberty County Jail on June 25, 2020:

  • Barden, Latresa Lynn – Hold for Georgetown Police Department
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention, Resisting Arrest and Public Intoxication
  • Jones, Billy Earl – Public Intoxication
  • Luthi, Kaitlyn Renne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Parker, Joe Charles – Assault/Family Violence
  • Smith, James Rhea – Revocation of Probation-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Driving While License Invalid
  • Spears, Dana Andra – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Tanton, William Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention
