Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 26, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 26, 2020:

  • Comeaux, Dmason Kurt – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Dawson, James Russell – Revocation of Probation-Evading Arrest
  • Dickerson, Tyler Lawrence – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Edwards, Justice Michelle – Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under 15 years of age
  • Lane, Justin Drew – Driving While Intoxicated, first
  • Nichols, Robert Allen – Assault/Family Violence
  • Rodriguez, Alex Kelly – Revocation of Probation-Criminal Mischief
