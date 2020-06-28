Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 26, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 26, 2020:

Comeaux, Dmason Kurt – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dawson, James Russell – Revocation of Probation-Evading Arrest

Dickerson, Tyler Lawrence – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Edwards, Justice Michelle – Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under 15 years of age

Lane, Justin Drew – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Nichols, Robert Allen – Assault/Family Violence

Rodriguez, Alex Kelly – Revocation of Probation-Criminal Mischief

Comeaux, Dmason Kurt

Dawson, James Russell

Dickerson, Tyler Lawrence

Edwards, Justice Michelle

Lane, Justin Drew

Nichols, Robert Allen

Rodriguez, Alex Kelly

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

