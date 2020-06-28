Rotary Club of Cleveland installs new officers for 2020-2021

The Rotary Club of Cleveland officers for 2020-2021 were installed on Tuesday, June 23, welcoming new leadership and entering the upcoming year together with those who will lead and those who will follow, like opening new doors of opportunity and service to the Club’s members, the Rotary Club organization, the district and the world of Rotary International.

“However, before we can look forward, we must look back at the 2019-2020 year, which was an exciting year with many accomplishments, including learning to meet from a distance via the texting of programs and, for some, learning to Zoom,” said Tommie Daniel, Club secretary. “Tasha Childress and Scott Lambert were named Rotarians of the Year by the Rotary Club of Cleveland. Scott Lambert also received the prestigious honor of having his name included among the most outstanding Rotarians to have served their Club and in our District by being inducted into the District 5910 Roll of Fame.”

The Rotary dinner had a theme of “Crowning a Prince.” Officers were installed by “Queen” AG Suann Hereford. “Marquess” West Smith, Treasurer; “Duke” Tommie Daniel, Secretary; “Countess” Eisha Jones, Vice-President; “Marchioness” Amanda Brooks, President-Nominee; “Duchess” Kari Duggar, President-Elect; “Princess” Tasha Childress, Past President; and, “Prince” Scott Lambert, President. “Duke” Tommie Daniel presented 2020-2021 officers with “Rotary People of Action” masks.

The Club’s Board of Directors are Christopher Trotter, Club Administrator; Ernestine Belt, Foundation Chair and New Generations Chair; Kari Duggar, Membership; Tommie Daniel, Public Image; and Scott Lambert, Service.

Closing remarks were made by “Prince” Scott Lambert, President, who also led members in the Four Way Test.

